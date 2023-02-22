Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Aristeia Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518,425 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.0% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Marathon Petroleum worth $117,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

