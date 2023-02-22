Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $8.21 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.