Marten Transport, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.