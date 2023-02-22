Marten Transport, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
Marten Transport Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43.
Institutional Trading of Marten Transport
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
