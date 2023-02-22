Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $120.50

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and traded as high as $131.08. Marubeni shares last traded at $131.08, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Marubeni Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

