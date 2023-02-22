Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.65

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 2688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Marui Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Marui Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.