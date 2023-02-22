Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. Matson’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.39 EPS.

Matson Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of MATX opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

