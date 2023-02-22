Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:MAV4)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MAV4 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 62 ($0.75). The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,268. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.59 million, a P/E ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 0.18. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 71 ($0.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.46.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

