Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.42

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.42 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 146.68 ($1.77). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 146.65 ($1.77), with a volume of 3,757,524 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192 ($2.31).

The company has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.39.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

