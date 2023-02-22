Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.194-$1.210 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 385,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

