Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MRSN opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $588.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,109 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
