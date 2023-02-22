Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $588.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,109 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

