MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $82.71 million and approximately $54,525.76 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems."

