Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00013073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and approximately $622,690.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,922,005 coins and its circulating supply is 16,933,087 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

