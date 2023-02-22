MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $157.45 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $35.40 or 0.00148382 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $157.45 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00213606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,854.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 36.26394795 USD and is down -8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $18,311,821.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.