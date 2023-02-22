Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

