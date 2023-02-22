Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $194.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $21,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 393,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

