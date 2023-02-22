Mirror Protocol Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $6.07 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00421088 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.36 or 0.27893614 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

