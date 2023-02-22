Mister Car Wash (MCW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 6.2 %

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,113,000 after buying an additional 7,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,111,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,804 shares during the period.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

