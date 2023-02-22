MML Investors Services LLC Buys 42,288 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

