MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PYPL opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

