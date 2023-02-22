MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

Target Stock Down 4.0 %

Target Announces Dividend

TGT stock opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

