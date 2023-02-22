MML Investors Services LLC Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

MS stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

