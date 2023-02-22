MML Investors Services LLC Has $17.41 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $276.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $46.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

