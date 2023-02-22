MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

