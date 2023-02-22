MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $2,373,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 81,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $19,398,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

