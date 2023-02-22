MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,523 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 70,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

IUSV opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.