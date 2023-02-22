MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1 %

COP stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

