MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,437,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $361.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.96 and its 200 day moving average is $346.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919,893 shares of company stock worth $20,844,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

