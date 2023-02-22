Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 3.1 %

TAP opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

