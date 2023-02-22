Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 3.1 %

TAP opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

