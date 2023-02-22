Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 3.1 %

TAP stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

