Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

