Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $287.69 million and approximately $23.06 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00086359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00057378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00028308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 581,688,036 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

