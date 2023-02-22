Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $10.69

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $68.03 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00044208 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,681,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,362,072 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

