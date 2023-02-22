Morgan Stanley Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $76.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,708. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

