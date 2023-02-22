Morgan Stanley Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $63.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of D traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

