Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up 2.0% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,354,000 after buying an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,521,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $293.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $29,711.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,079,565.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $29,711.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,079,565.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $1,816,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,425,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,847,663.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,818 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Partners cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

