MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $57.54 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

