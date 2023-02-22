Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Acquires 94,418 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 94,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $730,795.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,562,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $337,187.80.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 6,300 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 766,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after buying an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,005,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

