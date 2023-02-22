Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Acquires 94,418 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 94,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $730,795.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,562,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $337,187.80.
  • On Tuesday, February 14th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 6,300 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00.
  • On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.
  • On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $580,991.44.
  • On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 766,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.18.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after buying an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,005,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.