MXC (MXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, MXC has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $73.30 million and $2.30 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.02822033 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $2,548,793.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

