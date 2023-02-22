Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 234 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after buying an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $229.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.