Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 309 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $482,273,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,922 shares of company stock worth $1,466,088. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

SBUX opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.