Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,558 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

