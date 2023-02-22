Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,674 shares of company stock worth $42,942,367. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.75 and a 200 day moving average of $275.14. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

