Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.75 and a 200 day moving average of $275.14. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
