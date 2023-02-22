Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,687 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.