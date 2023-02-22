Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,137 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 407,957 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 459,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 105,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 413,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 151,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

