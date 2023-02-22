Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 39,986 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

