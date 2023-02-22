Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 708 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZBL. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,571,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 126,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.