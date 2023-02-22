Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $366.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

