Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $306.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.68 and a 200-day moving average of $260.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

