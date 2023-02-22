Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 170 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 147,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $378.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.06. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

